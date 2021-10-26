checkAd

IONIC BRANDS CORP. Launches Direct To Consumer Site with First of Several CBD Consumables

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / IONIC BRANDS CORP. (CSE:IONC) (OTC PINK:IONKF)(FRA:IB3A) ("IONIC BRANDS'' or the "Company") is a regional manufacturer of innovative cannabis consumables and concentrate extract products. The Company is pleased to announce the launch of ‘ZOOTS NRg+CBD', an Energy Shot beverage with added CBD. ZOOTS is the premium consumables brand within the IONIC BRANDS portfolio.

John Gorst, IONIC BRANDS CEO and chairman commented, "We are excited to add the ZOOTS NRg+CBD Energy Shot to the ZOOTS line of products. ZOOTS has a long history and devoted following in the Pacific Northwest, and as our premium consumxable brand, this feels like a natural expansion into the national market. The same high-quality mindset that goes into all ZOOTS products has driven the development of the THC-free NRg+CBD shot, and we look forward to expanding our high-quality, lab tested CBD products with the ZOOTS brand."

ZOOTS NRg+CBD is a great way to add a dose of CBD into your daily routine. It's formulated with yerba mate, guarana, and lemon balm. This blend of natural functional enhancers alleviates stress, improves mental focus, and delivers a clear and balanced boost of energy - without the unwanted caffeine jitters or crash. The ZOOTS NRg+CBD shot combines the benefits of CBD with the energy boost you need to get through your day.

ZOOTS NRg+CBD shots utilize nano-emulsified CBD extract for increased bioavailability - resulting in an energy boost that is fast-acting and long-lasting and will get you through even your busiest of days. Each shot contains 60mg of CBD and comes in a convenient 2 oz bottle that's small enough to fit inside your pocket - so you can enjoy the refreshing combination of energy and CBD while on the go.

The ZOOTS NRg+CBD Energy shot is now available and can be found in approved states via a direct-to-consumer website, ZOOTSCBD.COM, and in select stores in Washington State.

About Ionic Brands Corp.

The Company is dedicated to building a regionally based multi-state consumer packaged goods company with a highly respected cannabis concentrate brand portfolio with strong roots in the premium and luxury segments of vape, concentrates, flower and consumables. The cornerstone Brand of the portfolio, IONIC, is a top concentrates brand in Washington State along with its economy brand Dabulous and has aggressively expanded throughout the Pacific Northwest of the United States. The brand is currently operating in Washington and Oregon. IONIC BRANDS' strategy is to be the leader of the highest-value segments of the cannabis market.

