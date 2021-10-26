checkAd

Wartsila Jumps 9% to Top STOXX 600 After Earnings Beat, Rising Demand

Autor: PLX AI
26.10.2021, 11:17  |  32   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Wartsila shares soared 9% to the top of the STOXX 600 index after the company beat consensus on its third-quarter earnings and predicted better demand.While market conditions remain uncertain, we expect the demand environment for the …

  • (PLX AI) – Wartsila shares soared 9% to the top of the STOXX 600 index after the company beat consensus on its third-quarter earnings and predicted better demand.
  • While market conditions remain uncertain, we expect the demand environment for the fourth quarter to be considerably better than that of the corresponding period in the previous year, the company said
  • Energy over-performed, and it's nice to see this side of the business finally starting to improve, Kepler Cheuvreux said
  • Margins were 9% above consensus, again driven by Energy: Kepler
  • Battery storage orders accelerated from the first half of the year, SEB said


Waertsilae Oyi Abp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wartsila Jumps 9% to Top STOXX 600 After Earnings Beat, Rising Demand (PLX AI) – Wartsila shares soared 9% to the top of the STOXX 600 index after the company beat consensus on its third-quarter earnings and predicted better demand.While market conditions remain uncertain, we expect the demand environment for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nel Hydrogen Gets PEM Electrolyzer Contract Worth $2.6 Million
Linde CEO Steve Angel Becomes Chairman; Lamba Takes Over as CEO
Jungheinrich Raises Outlook After 9-Month Earnings Top Consensus
Pfeiffer Vacuum Raises FY Revenue Outlook After Strongest Earnings Ever
Husqvarna Buys Orbit Irrigation for $480 Million
Betsson Will Keep Lindwall as CEO After All
PREVIEW: Alfa Laval Seen Guiding Somewhat Higher Q4 Demand, Analysts Say
Fuchs Petrolub Chairman Bock Resigns as of Next AGM
Aker BP Falls 2% as DNB Downgrades to Hold After Fast Share Price Rally
Novartis Q3 Core EPS Beats Consensus; Group Guidance Unchanged
Titel
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Voith Takes Over Siemens Energy 35% Stake in Voith Hydro Joint Venture
Nel Q3 Revenue NOK 229.3 Million vs. Estimate NOK 175 Million
Nel Rises 7% After Revenue Beat Despite Sluggish Hydrogen Order Intake
Lanxess Raises Prices for Inorganic Pigments to Compensate for Energy Costs
Ørsted Brings in Glennmont Partners as a 50% Shareholder of Borkum Riffgrund 3 for DKK 9 Billion
Intel Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Guidance Raised
Elia Says German Regulator Decision Would Lead to Earnings Cut from 2024
BMW to Source Green Steel from Swedish Startup H2
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:30 UhrWartsila Q3 Adjusted EBIT EUR 87 Million vs. Estimate EUR 80 Million
PLX AI | Analysen