Wartsila Jumps 9% to Top STOXX 600 After Earnings Beat, Rising Demand Autor: PLX AI | 26.10.2021, 11:17 | | 32 0 | 0 26.10.2021, 11:17 | (PLX AI) – Wartsila shares soared 9% to the top of the STOXX 600 index after the company beat consensus on its third-quarter earnings and predicted better demand.While market conditions remain uncertain, we expect the demand environment for the … (PLX AI) – Wartsila shares soared 9% to the top of the STOXX 600 index after the company beat consensus on its third-quarter earnings and predicted better demand.While market conditions remain uncertain, we expect the demand environment for the … (PLX AI) – Wartsila shares soared 9% to the top of the STOXX 600 index after the company beat consensus on its third-quarter earnings and predicted better demand.

While market conditions remain uncertain, we expect the demand environment for the fourth quarter to be considerably better than that of the corresponding period in the previous year, the company said

Energy over-performed, and it's nice to see this side of the business finally starting to improve, Kepler Cheuvreux said

Margins were 9% above consensus, again driven by Energy: Kepler

Battery storage orders accelerated from the first half of the year, SEB said



