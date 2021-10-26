FireFox Gold Identifies New Drill Targets at Utsamo Area, Jeesiö Gold Project, Finland

SODANKYLÄ, FINLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") today reported the results of its recently completed base-of-till (BOT) sampling program at the Utsamo Prospect in the …

SODANKYLÄ, FINLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") today reported the results of its recently completed base-of-till (BOT) sampling program at the Utsamo Prospect in the northeast part of the Company's 100% owned Jeesiö Gold Project. The data include strong gold and multielement anomalies associated with multiple interpreted splays of the important Sirkka Shear Zone (SSZ).

The most prominent feature emerging from the survey is a multi-line anomaly near the northwest limits of sampling that is comprised of a spatial association among gold and several other trace elements. There are at least two other robust anomalies farther south and east. Each of the major anomalies is associated with major interpreted structures and magnetic anomalies that could be favorable settings for gold deposits (see Figure 1: https://bit.ly/3vQzqxR). The core drill will arrive at Utsamo in November, so the FireFox team is readying drill sites based on these BOT data.