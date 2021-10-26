FireFox Gold Identifies New Drill Targets at Utsamo Area, Jeesiö Gold Project, Finland
SODANKYLÄ, FINLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") today reported the results of its recently completed base-of-till (BOT) sampling program at the Utsamo Prospect in the …
SODANKYLÄ, FINLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") today reported the results of its recently completed base-of-till (BOT) sampling program at the Utsamo Prospect in the …
SODANKYLÄ, FINLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") today reported the results of its recently completed base-of-till (BOT) sampling program at the Utsamo Prospect in the northeast part of the Company's 100% owned Jeesiö Gold Project. The data include strong gold and multielement anomalies associated with multiple interpreted splays of the important Sirkka Shear Zone (SSZ).
The most prominent feature emerging from the survey is a multi-line anomaly near the northwest limits of sampling that is comprised of a spatial association among gold and several other trace elements. There are at least two other robust anomalies farther south and east. Each of the major anomalies is associated with major interpreted structures and magnetic anomalies that could be favorable settings for gold deposits (see Figure 1: https://bit.ly/3vQzqxR). The core drill will arrive at Utsamo in November, so the FireFox team is readying drill sites based on these BOT data.
Key takeaways from the Utsamo BOT survey include:
- High contrast gold anomalies against a very low background, the maximum gold value in the 2021 data is just under 1 ppm (0.919 ppm);
- Well-developed spatially associated anomalies in key pathfinder element such as: tellurium, bismuth, arsenic, antimony, silver, and molybdenum;
- Statistical and spatial associations in the geochemistry assist in mapping geology, as well as mineralization, beneath the glacial sediments; and
- The high priority BOT anomalies correlate with important faults and geophysical anomalies that were already believed to have potential for gold mineralization.
Carl Löfberg, President and CEO of FireFox, commented, "We have recently seen the value of quality BOT sampling with the Rupert discovery at Area 1, and now the FireFox team has delivered some great results at Utsamo. We knew that Utsamo occupied a major structural corridor where the Sirkka Shear Zone bends from dominantly east-west to dominantly north-south. Now we can see geochemical evidence of a gold system that heightens the importance of the 2021 drilling that is about to begin. We are excited for the Utsamo target to become our second prospect tested this fall, as the drill will soon depart Mustajärvi."
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare