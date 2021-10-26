K+S Raises FY EBITDA Outlook to EUR 630 Million from EUR 500-600 Million Previously Autor: PLX AI | 26.10.2021, 11:27 | | 29 0 | 0 26.10.2021, 11:27 | (PLX AI) – K S new outlook FY EBITDA EUR 630 million, up from EUR 500-600 million previously, excluding REKS transaction.K&S now says balanced free cash flow expected for 2021, up from EUR -180 million beforeUpgrade is mainly attributable to the … (PLX AI) – K S new outlook FY EBITDA EUR 630 million, up from EUR 500-600 million previously, excluding REKS transaction.K&S now says balanced free cash flow expected for 2021, up from EUR -180 million beforeUpgrade is mainly attributable to the … (PLX AI) – K+S new outlook FY EBITDA EUR 630 million, up from EUR 500-600 million previously, excluding REKS transaction.

K&S now says balanced free cash flow expected for 2021, up from EUR -180 million before

Upgrade is mainly attributable to the further improvement in expectations for the development of average prices in the Agriculture customer segment in 2021 as a whole

Says review of the REKS transaction is still ongoing. K+S continues to expect that a release can be granted, but that it will maybe not take place in 2021 as previously assumed K+S Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

K+S Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer