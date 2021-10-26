Finnair Soars 6% as Smaller EBIT Loss Signals Improved Profitability
(PLX AI) – Finnair shares soared 6% after third-quarter earnings showed a smaller than expected EBIT loss. Finnair's Q3 EBIT loss was EUR 109 million, lower than the EUR 142 million loss expected on average by analystsThe airline also stopped …
- (PLX AI) – Finnair shares soared 6% after third-quarter earnings showed a smaller than expected EBIT loss.
- Finnair's Q3 EBIT loss was EUR 109 million, lower than the EUR 142 million loss expected on average by analysts
- The airline also stopped burning cash, posting a net cash flow from operating activities of EUR 27.1 million
- The profitability is improving faster than expected, and the quarter marks and end to the increasing debt pile, SEB said
