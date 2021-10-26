Finnair Soars 6% as Smaller EBIT Loss Signals Improved Profitability Autor: PLX AI | 26.10.2021, 11:43 | | 21 0 | 0 26.10.2021, 11:43 | (PLX AI) – Finnair shares soared 6% after third-quarter earnings showed a smaller than expected EBIT loss. Finnair's Q3 EBIT loss was EUR 109 million, lower than the EUR 142 million loss expected on average by analystsThe airline also stopped … (PLX AI) – Finnair shares soared 6% after third-quarter earnings showed a smaller than expected EBIT loss. Finnair's Q3 EBIT loss was EUR 109 million, lower than the EUR 142 million loss expected on average by analystsThe airline also stopped … (PLX AI) – Finnair shares soared 6% after third-quarter earnings showed a smaller than expected EBIT loss.

Finnair's Q3 EBIT loss was EUR 109 million, lower than the EUR 142 million loss expected on average by analysts

The airline also stopped burning cash, posting a net cash flow from operating activities of EUR 27.1 million

The profitability is improving faster than expected, and the quarter marks and end to the increasing debt pile, SEB said



