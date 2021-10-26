Nobia Drops 5% After Earnings Miss Across the Board Autor: PLX AI | 26.10.2021, 11:47 | | 19 0 | 0 26.10.2021, 11:47 | (PLX AI) – Nobia shares dropped 5% after third-quarter earnings missed on both the sales and EBIT level.Q3 EBIT of SEK 228 million came significantly below expectations of SEK 256 million, while revenue of SEK 3,215 million compared unfavorably with … (PLX AI) – Nobia shares dropped 5% after third-quarter earnings missed on both the sales and EBIT level.Q3 EBIT of SEK 228 million came significantly below expectations of SEK 256 million, while revenue of SEK 3,215 million compared unfavorably with … (PLX AI) – Nobia shares dropped 5% after third-quarter earnings missed on both the sales and EBIT level.

Q3 EBIT of SEK 228 million came significantly below expectations of SEK 256 million, while revenue of SEK 3,215 million compared unfavorably with consensus of SEK 3,348 million

Q3 numbers were soft and there are no signs of immediate improvement, Carnegie said



