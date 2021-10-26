checkAd

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Partners with RxSeed Coin for Cryptocurrency Commercial Project Financing Solutions

SIRC Subsidiary USA Solar Networks capital raised will fund global humanitarian-based solar projects including schools, churches, and disenfranchised communitiesEL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC …

SIRC Subsidiary USA Solar Networks capital raised will fund global humanitarian-based solar projects including schools, churches, and disenfranchised communities

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced the Company's subsidiary USA Solar Networks has partnered with the Founders of RxSeed Coin, a cryptocurrency coin asset listed on the Stellar Exchange, to develop a cryptocurrency funding solution for humanitarian commercial solar projects.

RxSeed Coin is dedicated to the vision of helping people, and for people to receive a living gift, known as the Coin of Compassion, in exchange for their compassion with hopes that it will grow. They are highly humanitarian in their efforts, with a primary focus on manufacturing emergency housing for disaster relief and unexpected homelessness.

RxSeed utilizes the Bitcoin model to create crowdfunding solutions for the purpose of raising money for the funding of commercial, humanitarian-based projects including schools, churches and disenfranchised communities. Via the raising of capital, a fund will be raised to fund commercial projects, with an estimate of one commercial building per one million dollars raised. This process can be repeated continuously to accommodate both the funding needed for projects and public interest in investing in the fund. The host of the commercial entity will sign a 20-25 year power purchase agreement that will pay to the coin holders a consistent revenue stream for the power that is generated by the solar system installed by USA Solar Networks.

Per the terms of the agreement, USA Solar Networks will receive long term revenues from the host of the commercial entity paying for the power generated from the system and income from the profit of the development and construction of the solar project, with a target gross profit margin of 15%, or $150,000 per $1.0 million of the commercial project. USA Solar Networks will retain all federal tax credits, any state or utility subsidies, and additional tax benefits, such as bonus depreciation of the system.

The partnership will also seek to offer energy solutions to cryptocurrency miners to reduce electricity costs through solar installations, leveraging relationships of the RxSeed Coin Founders.

"This partnership represents a unique opportunity to develop a cryptocurrency funding solution for humanitarian projects that may otherwise have been impossible," said Pablo Diaz, CEO of USA Solar Networks, an SIRC company. "RxSeed will offer us solar projects at no acquisition cost and the project will demonstrate our commitment to delivering solar solutions to underserved communities.

