Snipp Interactive Added To The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index and Announces Date for Q3 Earnings Release

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN; OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates and loyalty solutions, is proud to announce that it has …

"We are encouraged by our addition to the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index as it indicates that the market is finally starting the process of valuing us appropriately given our strong fundamentals and future prospects. This addition will assist us in exposing new investors to our company and attracting institutional coverage. We also are looking forward to sharing our Q3 2021 earnings next week." said Atul Sabharwal, Founder and CEO, "as we continue to evaluate other options to unlock the value of our platform."

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc (TSX-V: SPN; OTCPK: SNIPF) is a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 1000 Clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as the clear industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case by case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides Clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis, and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.snipp.com