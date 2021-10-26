checkAd

Orogen Royalties Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / (TSX.V:OGN) (OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held October 25, 2021. A …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / (TSX.V:OGN) (OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held October 25, 2021.

A total of 53,699,455 shares were voted representing 30.16% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Shareholders approved all matters presented at the meeting as follows:

Votes For

Votes Against

Withheld/ Abstain

% For

% Against

% Withheld/ Abstain

Director Nominee
J. Patrick Nicol 53,532,113 NIL 167,342 99.69 NIL 0.31
Robert Felder 52,442,326 NIL 1,257,129 97.66 NIL 2.34
Timothy Janke 53,696,399 NIL 3,056 99.99 NIL 0.01
Roland Butler 53,695,826 NIL 3,629 99.99 NIL 0.01
Justin Quigley 53,697,899 NIL 1,556 99.99 NIL 0.01
Appointment of Auditor 53,383,892 NIL 315,563 99.41 NIL 0.59
Stock Option Plan 53,517,428 182,027 - 99.66 0.34 -
Shareholders Rights Plan 53,642,899 56,556 - 99.89 0.11 -

Each of the resolutions approved at the meeting are described in detail in the Company's Management Proxy Circular dated September 15, 2021, available on SEDAR at sedar.com and the Company's website at orogenroyalties.com.

