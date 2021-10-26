Orogen Royalties Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / (TSX.V:OGN) (OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held October 25, 2021.
A total of 53,699,455 shares were voted representing 30.16% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Shareholders approved all matters presented at the meeting as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Withheld/ Abstain
|
% For
|
% Against
|
% Withheld/ Abstain
|Director Nominee
|J. Patrick Nicol
|53,532,113
|NIL
|167,342
|99.69
|NIL
|0.31
|Robert Felder
|52,442,326
|NIL
|1,257,129
|97.66
|NIL
|2.34
|Timothy Janke
|53,696,399
|NIL
|3,056
|99.99
|NIL
|0.01
|Roland Butler
|53,695,826
|NIL
|3,629
|99.99
|NIL
|0.01
|Justin Quigley
|53,697,899
|NIL
|1,556
|99.99
|NIL
|0.01
|Appointment of Auditor
|53,383,892
|NIL
|315,563
|99.41
|NIL
|0.59
|Stock Option Plan
|53,517,428
|182,027
|-
|99.66
|0.34
|-
|Shareholders Rights Plan
|53,642,899
|56,556
|-
|99.89
|0.11
|-
Each of the resolutions approved at the meeting are described in detail in the Company's Management Proxy Circular dated September 15, 2021, available on SEDAR at sedar.com and the Company's website at orogenroyalties.com.
