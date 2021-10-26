Charge Enterprises and National Community Renaissance Establish a Strategic Alliance for EV Charging Infrastructure

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric-vehicle charging …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric-vehicle charging ("EV") infrastructure, and National Community Renaissance ("National CORE"), one of the nation's largest nonprofit developers of affordable housing, announced today that they have formed a Strategic Alliance.

Foto: Accesswire

This Strategic Alliance gives National CORE a trusted, reliable, preferred alliance with Charge to provide EV Charging Infrastructure Solutions for site locations. Charge's agnostic approach for equipment and software sourcing provides a value proposition for customized solutions that have the opportunity to provide greater flexibility and scalability to meet advancing technology and future demand.

Charge believes this alliance will deliver a benefit to the communities and geographic footprint within the National CORE portfolio of current and future sites. For the third consecutive year, National CORE has been recognized as a LEED Homes Power Builder by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). National CORE being one of twelve developers nationwide to qualify for this designation, holds the distinction of being the only nonprofit affordable housing developer on the recipient list.

Charge's expertise in delivering seamless bespoke, end-to-end infrastructure solutions including EV Charging design, engineering, equipment selection and sourcing, installation, software sourcing, maintenance and monitoring, along with Charge's complementary crossover infrastructure solutions for intelligent wireless campuses, will further align with National CORE's dedication to providing high-performance affordable housing that integrates energy efficiency and sustainability.

"Charge is honored to have this opportunity to work in alliance with National CORE", said Andrew Fox, Chairman and CEO of Charge. "The dedication of National CORE's focus towards underserved communities and the unequivocal process that differentiates Charge's infrastructure solutions align to deliver reliable and efficient infrastructures to reduce harmful emissions making all communities more sustainable, healthy and equitable places to live, work and play-especially historically disadvantaged communities."