Rejlers Q3 EBITA SEK 28.6 Million vs. Estimate SEK 29 Million
(PLX AI) – Rejlers Q3 revenue SEK 629.6 million vs. estimate SEK 596 million.Q3 EBITA margin 4.5%Q3 net income SEK 15.6 million
- (PLX AI) – Rejlers Q3 revenue SEK 629.6 million vs. estimate SEK 596 million.
- Q3 EBITA margin 4.5%
- Q3 net income SEK 15.6 million
