Taoglas and u-blox Partner to Deliver Highly Reliable Positioning Solution for E-Bike provider COWBOY

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Taoglas(R), a leading enabler of digital transformation through IoT, and u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC:UBLXF), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, today showcase a COWBOY e-bike at MWC in Los Angeles. The COWBOY e-bike illustrates u-blox and Taoglas' unique expertise, which when combined provides customers with high-performance, and industry-best, positioning and connectivity solutions. COWBOY is the connected electric bike for urban riders and continues to transform the bike and mobility industries - from point of sale to point of service. Its mission is to enable power riders to map their own paths, and those of the cities they live in, through mindful movement that benefits all.

The cornerstone of the micro-mobility revolution and connected smart e-bikes is real-time, and reliable GNSS accuracy. The recently launched COWBOY e-bike utilizes smart road companion applications that ensure riders get precise information - regardless of the route they travel. Taoglas' Accura GVLB258.A, a multi-band GNSS L1/L5, high-performance stacked patch antenna for extremely accurate and reliable location data applications, in conjunction with u-blox's SAM-M8Q GNSS positioning module, allows for extremely low power and industry leading accuracy. This helps with providing the new smart location-based services to e-bike riders.

"COWBOY e-bikes are changing the rules of the game with a beautifully designed e-bike and a highly connected experience, providing users the ultimate riding experience at every step of the way", says Tanguy Goretti, Co-Founder and CTO at COWBOY. "Taoglas' high-precision GNSS accuracy expertise, combined with u-blox's positioning and wireless connectivity solutions are essential building blocks of our offerings, enabling a wide range of advanced micromobility services, which include Easy Rider for theft detection, bike insurance, and crash detection notifications."

"We are excited to work with COWBOY and u-blox to provide the most advanced technology solutions for rider safety," said Dermot O'Shea, Co-CEO of Taoglas." By combining Taoglas' world-class antennas with u-blox's industry-leading wireless modules, micromobility providers can be confident that their customers have a reliable and high-performance positioning solution. Taoglas' considerable experience designing highly precise GNSS antenna and RF solutions, coupled with customer-centric support, enabled COWBOY to get from development phase to launching the product into the market with ease and speed."