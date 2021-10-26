9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Presents Pharmacokinetic Data from Phase 1b/2a Study with Vurolenatide, Currently in Phase 2 for Short Bowel Syndrome, at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting

- Vurolenatide's half-life is consistent with twice-monthly dosing -- Top-line results from the ongoing Phase 2 VIBRANT trial on track to be reported before year's end -RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. …

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases by studying unique GI biology, today presented pharmacokinetic data on its drug candidate vurolenatide, a proprietary long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonist in development for short bowel syndrome (SBS), at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting, being held in Las Vegas, Nevada through October 27, 2021. The data were sourced from the Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of vurolenatide in SBS patients (NCT04379856) that had initial top-line results reported in December 2020 and were highlighted in a poster presented by the company's chief medical officer, Patrick H. Griffin, M.D.

"We are pleased to present pharmacokinetics consistent with vurolenatide's expected half-life, which suggests that a dosing frequency of twice monthly or less-a substantially less burdensome dosing interval for SBS patients than existing pharmaceutical options-will be sufficient to sustain vurolenatide's target concentration in the therapeutic range," said Dr. Griffin. "We believe vurolenatide may offer a simplified regimen for SBS patients, having demonstrated rapid onset and clinically meaningful improvements in total stool output in studies to date. Further, we anticipate that vurolenatide's purported mechanism of action stands to show benefit in patients with any post-surgical type of SBS."

Details from the presentation are highlighted below.

Presentation Details:

Title: The Pharmacokinetics of Vurolenatide, a Long-Acting GLP-1 Analogue, in Patients with Short Bowel Syndrome

Poster number: P3006

Presenter: Patrick H. Griffin, M.D., chief medical officer of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.

Presentation date: Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Presentation time: 10:30 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. PT

About Vurolenatide (formerly NM-002)

Vurolenatide, a novel chemical entity, is a long-acting injectable GLP-1 receptor agonist that utilizes proprietary XTEN® technology to extend its circulating half-life. Vurolenatide has been shown to improve gastric motility in multiple post-surgical phenotypes of SBS patients by slowing digestive transit time. This mechanism is intended to improve intestinal absorption of nutrients and water and reduce diarrhea for all patients regardless of parenteral support requirements. In late 2020, 9 Meters announced positive topline data from its Phase 1b/2a study in adult SBS patients, and in Q2 2021, 9 Meters initiated the largest placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial in SBS in an ambulatory setting, which includes patients with all post-surgical phenotypes of SBS regardless of their parenteral support requirements. An FDA meeting communication conducted in Q1 2021 supports utilizing total stool output (TSO) as the primary efficacy outcome measure in the Company's ongoing vurolenatide Phase 2 study.