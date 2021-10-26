checkAd

Global Industrial Company To Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 2, 2021

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended …

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 after U.S. market hours.

Management will host a conference call and question and answer secession on the Company's third quarter results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 2nd. To access the call please dial 412-317-6347 five minutes prior to the start time. The call will also be available via webcast on the Company's website at www.globalindustrial.com in the investor relations section.

If you cannot listen to the call at its scheduled time, the webcast will be archived on www.globalindustrial.com for approximately 90 days.

About Global Industrial Company
Global Industrial Company (NYSE: GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added industrial distributor. For more than 70 years Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers, and offers more than a million industrial and MRO products, including its own Global Industrial exclusive brands. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions-based approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems and be more successful. At Global Industrial, "We can supply that®".

Investor/Media Contact:
Mike Smargiassi/ Ryan Golden
The Plunkett Group
212-739-6729
mike@theplunkettgroup.com / ryan@theplunkettgroup.com

SOURCE: Global Industrial Company



