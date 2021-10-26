Global Industrial Company To Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 2, 2021

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended …

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 after U.S. market hours.

Management will host a conference call and question and answer secession on the Company's third quarter results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 2nd. To access the call please dial 412-317-6347 five minutes prior to the start time. The call will also be available via webcast on the Company's website at www.globalindustrial.com in the investor relations section.