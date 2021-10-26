checkAd

Twin Vee Developing 260 GFX for Estimated $1.32 Billion Market

Autor: Accesswire
26.10.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, today announced that it is designing a new 26 foot GFX sport boat to add to the Company's expanding model line.

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, today announced that it is designing a new 26 foot GFX sport boat to add to the Company's expanding model line.

Foto: Accesswire

Twin Vee released several renderings of what the 260 GFX may look like once it is available.

The Company, along with the marine industry as a whole, has seen an increase in sales for over a year as experienced boaters traded up and new enthusiasts entered the market. Yachtworld's 2020 Market Index reported that boats between 26 and 35 feet long saw an increase of sales in 2020 by nine percent compared to 2019. Moreover, the value of boats between 26 and 35 sold in 2020 was estimated to be $1.32 billion, up 18% from 2019. Similarly, the National Marine Manufacturers' Association reported in August that new boat sales remained healthy through May 2021, according to its New Powerboat Registration Report. Data shows retail unit sales of new powerboats were up 24% on a rolling 12-month, year-over-year basis through May, reflecting continued interest and demand for boating over the past year. "We continue to see strong demand for our products," remarks Visconti. "Our Company is committed to growing its market share while interest in the recreational marine industry remains high and are looking to add new dealers to our network from Michigan, out west, and possibly internationally."

Designs for its all-new Twin Vee 260 Go Fish X (GFX) were released today before the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, where manufactures historically unveil their newest products.

Foto: Accesswire

Rendered Image of the 260 GFX - A look at the boat from above

"Since taking Twin Vee public on the Nasdaq over three months ago, the Company has the resources to ramp up product development and bring new models to market," says Joseph Visconti, President and CEO of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. According to Visconti, Twin Vee aims to continue its product line growth and introduce as many boaters, anglers, and marine enthusiasts to "The Best Riding Boats on the Water". "We have found that by expanding our product line and introducing new boats, like our 260 GFX, we invite the potential to attract new customers. Moreover, we enhance our ability to penetrate new markets that were previously untapped by us due to limited offerings and model lineups."

Wertpapier


