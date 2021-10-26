checkAd

Business Warrior Announces Solution to Small Business Lending Concerns

New lending service utilizes predictive technology to offer $5 million in loans to entrepreneurs

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Business Warrior Corp. (OTC PINK:BZWR), the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, announces that it has partnered with elev8 Advisors Group to offer more than $5 million dollars in available loans to small business owners. The new lending solution leverages the expertise of both companies to help entrepreneurs grow their business and offset the difficulty often associated with receiving lending from a traditional bank.

According to the U.S. Business Formation Statistics (BFS), nearly 3 million new business applications were filed during the first half of 2021, a 60% increase compared to last year. Business Warrior and elev8 Advisors Group have unified business values and a strong history together. Together, the companies are developing a true market disruptor that benefits the growing number of small business owners in America by addressing their financial challenges.

"The two biggest problems business owners face are a lack of customers and lack of cash," said Business Warrior CEO Rhett Doolittle. "In the past, many entrepreneurs were unnecessarily denied loans due to outdated legacy credit processes. Our new lending product was built to help small business owners overcome this challenge and to offer reasonably priced loans to the businesses that need it the most."

The Bureau of Labor Statistics cites that roughly 77% of small business owners who apply for a loan from a big bank get rejected. Recognizing the opportunity to apply its technology and services to a growing market, Business Warrior uses automation and predictive algorithms from its software to scan both major public and private data points to help determine a company's Business Score and therefore eligibility to receive loans from $5,000 to $50,000.

"With more than 25 years of experience in banking, I've seen firsthand that banks have not been able to serve the capital needs of small business owners. Our partnership and solution breathe a new era of hope for business owners, something I've spent my whole career building up to," said Adam Spencer, managing partner of elev8 Advisors Group. "I believe in this solution and the gravity of the need, so elev8 is funding millions of dollars of our own capital, along with support services that deepen our commitments and validation in these beliefs. The main goal of all of this is to fund the small businesses that can now get approved through Business Warrior's system."

