Aptevo Therapeutics Reports in the Refereed Medical Journal Cancers That the Risk of Cytokine Release Syndrome Is Low for Blood Cancer Patients Treated With Its Bispecific Antibody APVO436

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ("Aptevo" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR™ and ADAPTIR-FLEX™ platform technologies, today announced that the peer-reviewed journal Cancers published results of the Company's research on mitigation of the risk of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) as well as its effective management in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) who are treated with APVO436, a bispecific antibody that has been engineered to redirect patients' immune system against their cancer cells. Dr. Fatih Uckun, a leukemia expert and Chief Clinical Advisor to Aptevo, is the lead author of the newly published article.

CRS is a potentially life-threatening complication of therapy with T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies. This study was undertaken to evaluate the risk, characteristics and biomarkers of treatment-emergent CRS in patients with relapsed/refractory AML or MDS who received weekly intravenous infusions of the CD3xCD123 bispecific antibody APVO436. According to the study, with the risk mitigation strategies put in place, only 10 of 46 patients (21.7%) treated with APVO436 developed CRS, which is considered a common side effect of bispecific antibodies. Further, the incidence of severe (Grade 3) or life threatening (Grade 4) CRS was only 8.7% (4 of 46 patients). The authors reported that CRS led to dose interruptions of APVO436 in 4 of 46 patients, a dose reduction in one patient and permanent discontinuation of the study drug in only one patient. In most cases, CRS events were transient and medically manageable with standard of care.

AML and MDS are very common forms of blood cancer in adults. Patients with AML or MDS who relapse following available standard of care treatments have a dismal prognosis and they are in urgent need for new treatment options. Aptevo believes that APVO436 may provide an important new option treating these cancers.

"We continue to learn more about the potential clinical impact of our lead leukemia drug candidate, APVO436, and we are hopeful that its continued development will provide the foundation for a more effective combination therapy as a new standard of care regimen that is less likely to fail," added Mr. Marvin White, the CEO of Aptevo.

About the Publication
The article, "Risk, Characteristics and Biomarkers of Cytokine Release Syndrome in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory AML or MDS Treated with CD3xCD123 Bispecific Antibody APVO436." has been published in Cancers as part of the Special Issue "Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)" and is available as follows:

