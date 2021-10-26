Sanoma Raises FY Adj. EBIT Margin Outlook to 15.5% from 14-16% Previously Autor: PLX AI | 26.10.2021, 14:16 | | 13 0 | 0 26.10.2021, 14:16 | (PLX AI) – Sanoma new Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 15.5%, up from 14-16% previouslyOutlook FY revenue EUR 1,200-1,300 million (unchanged)Net sales of the events business will be approximately half of the 2019 level (2019: EUR 35 million) and … (PLX AI) – Sanoma new Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 15.5%, up from 14-16% previouslyOutlook FY revenue EUR 1,200-1,300 million (unchanged)Net sales of the events business will be approximately half of the 2019 level (2019: EUR 35 million) and … (PLX AI) – Sanoma new Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 15.5%, up from 14-16% previously

Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,200-1,300 million (unchanged)

Net sales of the events business will be approximately half of the 2019 level (2019: EUR 35 million) and profitability around break-even

Says advertising demand will be weighted towards the second half of the year

Says learning business will not be significantly impacted by prolonged school closures in its main operating countries



