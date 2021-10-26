Sanoma Raises FY Adj. EBIT Margin Outlook to 15.5% from 14-16% Previously
(PLX AI) – Sanoma new Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 15.5%, up from 14-16% previouslyOutlook FY revenue EUR 1,200-1,300 million (unchanged)Net sales of the events business will be approximately half of the 2019 level (2019: EUR 35 million) and …
- (PLX AI) – Sanoma new Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 15.5%, up from 14-16% previously
- Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,200-1,300 million (unchanged)
- Net sales of the events business will be approximately half of the 2019 level (2019: EUR 35 million) and profitability around break-even
- Says advertising demand will be weighted towards the second half of the year
- Says learning business will not be significantly impacted by prolonged school closures in its main operating countries
