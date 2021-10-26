checkAd

Netlist Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) announced today that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended October 2, 2021, before 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Netlist will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 2, 2021. Netlist encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, click here.

For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, they can do so by dialing +1 (412) 317-5443 and requesting the "Netlist Conference Call."

A live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed in the Investor's section of Netlist's website at www.netlist.com.

About Netlist

Netlist provides high-performance SSDs and modular memory subsystems to enterprise customers in diverse industries. The Company's NVMe™ SSD portfolio provides industry-leading performance offered in multiple capacities and form factors. HybriDIMM™, Netlist's next-generation storage class memory product, addresses the growing need for real-time analytics in Big Data applications, in-memory databases, high-performance computing and advanced data storage solutions. Netlist also manufactures a line of specialty and legacy memory products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders and cloud and datacenter customers. Netlist holds a portfolio of patents in the areas of server memory, hybrid memory, storage class memory, rank multiplication and load reduction. To learn more, visit www.netlist.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mike Smargiassi
The Plunkett Group
NLST@theplunkettgroup.com
(212) 739-6729

SOURCE: Netlist, Inc.



https://www.accesswire.com/669128/Netlist-Schedules-Third-Quarter-2021 ...

25.10.21Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
