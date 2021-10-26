CoroWare Subsidiary, CarbonMeta Research Ltd, Appoints Board of Director Members

checkAd

Founding members bring decades of management and technology leadership

OXFORD, ENGLAND and WOODINVILLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / CoroWare (OTC PINK:COWI) today announced that CarbonMeta Research Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of CoroWare that is based in Oxford, England, appointed Tiancun Xiao and Mohammed Khalil to the subsidiary's Board of Directors.

Dr. Xiao is a Senior Research Fellow at University of Oxford, has contributed to the development of novel catalysts and corresponding process for microwave assisted catalysis, which can selectively break C-H or C-C bond in hydrocarbons, including natural gas, liquid hydrocarbon, wax and polymers such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene and tyres. Dr Xiao has rich experiences in commercializing patent and transferring to industrial operation. He co-founded Oxford Catalyst Ltd in 2004, now rebranded as Velocys. He is also a co-founder of OxCCU Tech Ltd, a spinout company from Oxford University focusing on thermally catalysis in converting CO2 into aviation fuel or valuable chemicals.

Mr. Khalil is the co-founder of EcoMENA, an award-winning environmental platform that fosters sustainability, waste management and renewable energy in the Middle East and North Africa region. Mr. Khalil is also the Director and Co-Founder of Fusor Tech, an additive manufacturing company based in the England that is focused on producing advanced metal parts and additive manufacturing technologies for the space, oil & gas, marine and medical industries.

"I could not be more excited to welcome and announce the appointments of Mr. Khalil and Dr. Xiao to the Board of Directors of CarbonMeta Research," said Lloyd Spencer, Chairman and CEO of CoroWare., "They bring decades of leadership in key areas such as strategy implementation, technology development, and operational management, all of which will be vital to the success of CarbonMeta Research and CoroWare."

Mr. Khalil will serve as Managing Director, Dr. Xiao will serve as Chief Technology Officer, and Mr. Spencer will serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors of CarbonMeta Research Ltd.

About CarbonMeta Research Ltd.

CarbonMeta Research Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CoroWare that is based in the United Kingdom, and whose focus will be on the development of technologies and solutions for processing organic wastes and generating economically sustainable hydrogen and high-value carbon products.

For more information about the company, please visit www.carbonmetaresearch.co.uk.

About CoroWare Inc.

CoroWare Inc. (OTC PINK:COWI), headquartered in Woodinville, Washington, is in the early stage of transitioning into a resource reclamation company that will process organic wastes and generate economically sustainable hydrogen and high-value carbon products.

For more information about the company, please visit www.CoroWare.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The ability of the Company to complete and file its Fiscal Year 2016 annual report on Form 10K relies on third parties to complete their activities. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which include among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with smaller reporting companies, including without limitation, other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Mark Duiker
CoroWare Investor Relations
(844) 641-2676, option 3
Investor@CoroWare.com

SOURCE: CoroWare, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669384/CoroWare-Subsidiary-CarbonMeta-Resea ...

Disclaimer

