Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Timing of Re-Domiciliation, Return of Par Value and Change in Investment Policies

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSX:FAP) (the "Company"), a closed-end investment company trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, announced today an update on the Company's transition of domicile from Cook Islands to Singapore, and changes to the Investment Policies in support of the Company's investment objective.

Timing of Re-domiciliation
The Company's re-domiciliation to Singapore will become effective upon the transfer from Cook Islands on or about December 16, 2021, subject to regulatory approvals. Upon effectiveness of the Singapore re-domicile, the Company will be re-named abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC. Henny Muliany and Hugh Young, will also join the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company as Singapore resident, qualified representatives of the Company's investment manager, Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited (the "Investment Manager").

This announcement has no effect of the annual redemption feature for the Company announced in August. Further details of the annual redemption will be provided in February 2022, if the parameters set forth in the Company by-laws are met.

Shareholders holding physical share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal to exchange their share certificate(s) for direct registration advice(s) ("DRS Advices"). Under the direct registration system, or DRS, shares will be registered in a shareholder's name and held electronically in the Company's records maintained by its transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada. DRS may also streamline participation in an annual redemption. Existing DRS holders will be mailed a new DRS Statement reflecting the Company's new name and ISIN/CUSIP number.

Return of Par Value
The Board has determined that 100% of distributions paid in the 2021 calendar year will be a return of paid-in capital out of par value under Cook Islands law. This reduction of par value represents an opportunity for the Company to make a tax-efficient distribution to Canadian taxable shareholders.

Distributions made on the shares held by a person resident in Canada for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) who holds such Shares as capital property (a "Canadian Holder") which constitute a return of capital out of par value of the shares do not constitute dividends. Amounts so received generally would not be included in the Canadian Holder's income but would generally be deducted in computing the Canadian Holder's adjusted cost base of the shares. All other distributions will be dividends treated as income for Canadian income tax purposes.

