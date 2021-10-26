Black Bird Biotech Announces Hiring of National Sales General Manager for MiteXstreamTM; Sales Veteran to Lead U.S. Sales and Marketing Effort
FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), exclusive manufacturer and distributor of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, announced today that it has filled its National Sales General Manager opening with the hiring of experienced sales veteran, Rich Forbis. Mr. Forbis has been charged with implementing and overseeing the company's sales and marketing strategies for MiteXstreamTM, BBBT's disruptive plant-based EPA certified biopesticide.
"I have known and worked with Rich on other projects since the '80s, and I most pleased that he shares our vision for the heights that we can take MiteXstreamTM," said Fabian Deneault,
President of BBBT. "I am confident that Rich has the experience, contacts and, most-importantly, the work ethic to do a fantastic job for our company."
When asked for comment, Mr. Forbis stated, "I am excited to join the MiteXstreamTM team. I am grateful for the opportunity to help grow the company to it's true potential. I believe my business contacts will help access the huge potential of MiteXstreamTM in U.S. markets, particularly as Cannabis is increasingly legalized in the states."
Background. Rich Forbis was born and raised in beautiful Western Montana. He attended the University of Montana in Missoula, earning a B.A. degree in Radio and Television. Mr. Forbis has over 30 years of sales and marketing experience working for Anderson Radio Broadcasting and KOFI Radio in Kalispell, Montana. He has also served as the Community Outreach Coordinator and Public Relations Director at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson, Montana. As an active, long-time member of the business community in Western Montana, Mr. Forbis has served on the Polson Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for three separate terms and was elected Chamber President in 1993, 2013 and 2018. Mr. Forbis is also an active member in the community at large, including his service as tournament director of the Flathead Lake 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament.
Online Availability. Through www.MiteXstream.com, MiteXstreamTM is available for sale to customers located in Colorado, Oregon, Wyoming, Nevada, Montana, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Utah, Kentucky and Delaware, with pending applications in all remaining states, except California, the application for which is nearing completion.
