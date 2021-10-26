Black Bird Biotech Announces Hiring of National Sales General Manager for MiteXstreamTM; Sales Veteran to Lead U.S. Sales and Marketing Effort

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), exclusive manufacturer and distributor of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, announced today that it has filled its National Sales General Manager …

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), exclusive manufacturer and distributor of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, announced today that it has filled its National Sales General Manager opening with the hiring of experienced sales veteran, Rich Forbis. Mr. Forbis has been charged with implementing and overseeing the company's sales and marketing strategies for MiteXstreamTM, BBBT's disruptive plant-based EPA certified biopesticide.

"I have known and worked with Rich on other projects since the '80s, and I most pleased that he shares our vision for the heights that we can take MiteXstreamTM," said Fabian Deneault, President of BBBT. "I am confident that Rich has the experience, contacts and, most-importantly, the work ethic to do a fantastic job for our company."



When asked for comment, Mr. Forbis stated, "I am excited to join the MiteXstreamTM team. I am grateful for the opportunity to help grow the company to it's true potential. I believe my business contacts will help access the huge potential of MiteXstreamTM in U.S. markets, particularly as Cannabis is increasingly legalized in the states."