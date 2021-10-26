checkAd

Fortell Reality and GameChanger Charity to Deliver Virtual Reality Therapy to Hospitalized Children

Virtual and Augmented Reality Games and Tools Transform Hospital Experience for Seriously Ill, Isolated Kids

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Foretell Reality, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR)("Glimpse"), and a provider of social Virtual Reality (VR) multi-person spaces, and GameChanger Charity today announced a partnership to deliver Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) games and tools to leading pediatric facilities through the GameChanger Private Network, helping to transform the hospital experience for seriously ill and isolated children.

Backed by an impactful Board of Directors that includes: Amazon Web Services VP of Healthcare Dave Levy, Twitch Founder and CEO Emmett Shear, Microsoft Xbox CFO Tim Stuart, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman and YouTube VP of Content Malik Ducard, GameChanger Charity develops the technology and content offerings of its GameChanger Private Network. The GameChanger Private Network is a secure multi-channel, interactive platform provided at no cost to hospitals and delivers the latest video games, movies, VR and AR experiences, as well as other forms of distraction therapy, to patients, families and caregivers.

Pandemic conditions have worsened the acute anxiety of hospitalization for children isolated in treatment and long-term care. COVID-19 restrictions for immunocompromised patients mean no visitors, no friends or classmates, no pet therapists. In what continues to be a difficult and painful time, innovations like VR and AR can bring hope, connection and joy to those who need it most.

The Children's Health of Orange County (CHOC) in California and Children's Inn at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Md., are among 10 hospitals designated to receive the immersive technologies which are specially developed by Foretell Reality to enhance mental wellbeing by mitigating pain, loneliness and anxiety.

Foretell's VR platform transports users to another dimension, away from the mundane hospital environment. Its technologies enhance human interaction for patient therapy and support, soft skills training, learning and collaboration.

Link to Video: https://player.vimeo.com/video/638839119

Jim Carol, Co-Founder and CEO of GameChanger Charity commented: "Foretell's technology offers advanced patient experiences that can have a positive impact on the overall wellbeing of the children we are working to help each day. The Foretell team share our passion for relieving the pain and suffering of isolated kids and their families, and just as importantly, the caregivers who are working tirelessly on the front lines."

