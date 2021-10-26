Kaya Holdings, Inc. Completes Sale of Cannabis Facility for $1.325 MM, Generating Cash Influx of Approximately $0.09 per share for KAYS Operations and International Expansion

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fl / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Kaya Holdings, Inc., ("KAYS" or the "Company") (OTCQB.KAYS), the first U.S. publicly traded company to engage in touch-the-plant cannabis activities, announced today that it has completed the sale …

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fl / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Kaya Holdings, Inc., ("KAYS" or the "Company") (OTCQB.KAYS), the first U.S. publicly traded company to engage in touch-the-plant cannabis activities, announced today that it has completed the sale of its Eugene, Oregon cannabis facility for gross proceeds of $1,325,000.00. Funds have cleared escrow and the Company has allocated the capital infusion to repay certain debt and strengthen our balance sheet, as well as provide the initial stage capital for some of the Company's U.S. and global expansion activities, including its planned cultivation sites in Greece and Israel.

The Kaya Kannabis Greece Facility (designer rendering), together with Kaya Farms Israel are configured to produce approximately 600,000 pounds of GMP Certified, Premium, Medical-Grade Cannabis annually for potential export to the European Union and elsewhere (after obtaining successful financing, completing construction and obtaining final requisite licensing).

"The funds we have received from the warehouse sale are being prioritized to advance the generation of revenues, including brand/product launches and on-the-ground progress in our licensed Greek and Israeli projects, as well as to complete initial construction and licensing at our 26-acre cannabis production facility in Lebanon, Oregon," stated KAYS CEO and Chairman Craig Frank.

Kaya Farms Operations, Oregon

"Our plan has always been focused on honing the skills we need to master the six core competencies we have identified as key to building tomorrow's cannabis sector leader - cultivation, processing, retail, brands, distribution and technology," continued Frank. "We have become highly efficient in each of these skills, by expanding our knowledge based internationally to include highly motivated, experienced experts from Israel, the EU, and Latin America. We will continue to build tomorrow's industry leader, keeping to the long-term business plan we have diligently been executing, out of the limelight and without the costly mega-deals being done solely to satisfy short term investor demands. One day", concluded Frank, "the market will awaken to the reality that KAYS has quietly amassed the know-how, assets and opportunities necessary to secure its place as a long-term, competitive and worthy player in the global cannabis industry".