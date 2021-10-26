checkAd

Kaya Holdings, Inc. Completes Sale of Cannabis Facility for $1.325 MM, Generating Cash Influx of Approximately $0.09 per share for KAYS Operations and International Expansion

Autor: Accesswire
26.10.2021, 14:30  |  16   |   |   

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fl / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Kaya Holdings, Inc., ("KAYS" or the "Company") (OTCQB.KAYS), the first U.S. publicly traded company to engage in touch-the-plant cannabis activities, announced today that it has completed the sale …

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fl / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Kaya Holdings, Inc., ("KAYS" or the "Company") (OTCQB.KAYS), the first U.S. publicly traded company to engage in touch-the-plant cannabis activities, announced today that it has completed the sale of its Eugene, Oregon cannabis facility for gross proceeds of $1,325,000.00. Funds have cleared escrow and the Company has allocated the capital infusion to repay certain debt and strengthen our balance sheet, as well as provide the initial stage capital for some of the Company's U.S. and global expansion activities, including its planned cultivation sites in Greece and Israel.

Foto: Accesswire

The Kaya Kannabis Greece Facility (designer rendering), together with Kaya Farms Israel are configured to produce approximately 600,000 pounds of GMP Certified, Premium, Medical-Grade Cannabis annually for potential export to the European Union and elsewhere (after obtaining successful financing, completing construction and obtaining final requisite licensing).

"The funds we have received from the warehouse sale are being prioritized to advance the generation of revenues, including brand/product launches and on-the-ground progress in our licensed Greek and Israeli projects, as well as to complete initial construction and licensing at our 26-acre cannabis production facility in Lebanon, Oregon," stated KAYS CEO and Chairman Craig Frank.

Foto: Accesswire

Kaya Farms Operations, Oregon

"Our plan has always been focused on honing the skills we need to master the six core competencies we have identified as key to building tomorrow's cannabis sector leader - cultivation, processing, retail, brands, distribution and technology," continued Frank. "We have become highly efficient in each of these skills, by expanding our knowledge based internationally to include highly motivated, experienced experts from Israel, the EU, and Latin America. We will continue to build tomorrow's industry leader, keeping to the long-term business plan we have diligently been executing, out of the limelight and without the costly mega-deals being done solely to satisfy short term investor demands. One day", concluded Frank, "the market will awaken to the reality that KAYS has quietly amassed the know-how, assets and opportunities necessary to secure its place as a long-term, competitive and worthy player in the global cannabis industry".

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kaya Holdings, Inc. Completes Sale of Cannabis Facility for $1.325 MM, Generating Cash Influx of Approximately $0.09 per share for KAYS Operations and International Expansion FT. LAUDERDALE, Fl / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Kaya Holdings, Inc., ("KAYS" or the "Company") (OTCQB.KAYS), the first U.S. publicly traded company to engage in touch-the-plant cannabis activities, announced today that it has completed the sale …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2021
Forward Water Technologies Corp. (Formerly Hope Well Capital Corp.*) Announces Closing of ...
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
Linde Board Elects Two New Directors and Adds Sustainability Committee
Linde plc Announces CEO and Chairman Succession
Brigadier Reports on El Placer Sur and Completes Phase-One Exploration at Picachos
Vertex Energy, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $155 Million Principal Amount at ...
IJJ Corporation (IJJ Corp), (OTC:IJJP) Progress Update on eCETP. Additionally, the Mandatory ...
Dynamo Announces Results from Shareholder Meeting and Implementation of Changes in Accordance with ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Codebase Bit Mining Has Generated 2.9 BTC to Date
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
American Manganese Appoints Director
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...