Silver Elephant To Hold Special Meeting of Shareholders On December 14, 2021 To Approve Nickel and Vanadium Spin-outs

Autor: Accesswire
26.10.2021, 14:40  |  34   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or "the Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) announces that it will hold a Special Meeting of Shareholders on December 14, 2021, at 9:00 am PST (Pacific Standard Time).

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or "the Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) announces that it will hold a Special Meeting of Shareholders on December 14, 2021, at 9:00 am PST (Pacific Standard Time).

The purpose of the Special Meeting is to seek Shareholder approval to the Plan of Arrangement and Spin-Out of the Company's Nickel and Vanadium assets as previously announced in the Company's news releases dated August 26, 2021 and September 23, 2021.

The Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, together with supporting documentation, will be mailed to shareholders and beneficial holders on or around November 17, 2021.

About Silver Elephant

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. is a premier silver mining and exploration company.

Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at www.silverelef.com.

SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"John Lee"
Executive Chairman

For more information about Silver Elephant, please contact Investor Relations:
+1.604.569.3661 ext. 101
ir@silverelef.com
www.silverelef.com

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities, are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: statements about the estimation of mineral resources; magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; future operations; future exploration prospectus; future corporate events; the completion and timing of mineral resource estimates and the PEA; future growth potential for the Company and Nevada Vanadium; and future development plans.

