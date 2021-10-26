FINEOS Improves Efficiency of Phishing Defenses with Cyren Inbox Security

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a provider of email security and threat intelligence solutions, today announced FINEOS, a leader in life, accident, and health insurance software, has reduced the time and effort its …

FINEOS is a leading provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurers globally with 7 of the 10 largest group life and health carriers in the US as well as 6 of the largest life insurers in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to scale rapidly, working with innovative progressive insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a provider of email security and threat intelligence solutions, today announced FINEOS , a leader in life, accident, and health insurance software, has reduced the time and effort its IT team expends to detect and remediate sophisticated phishing threats.

Phishing and ransomware attacks against FINEOS employees are increasing in frequency and sophistication, with highly targeted business email compromise (BEC) attempts impersonating executives. "This is an arms race. The adversary is focused on getting email into your systems, 24/7. They are well resourced, have no budget constraints, they don't have to worry about the corporate policies and standards that organizations must comply with. And it's not simply employees' responsibility to protect the company from breaches," says Paul Deasy, IT Operations Senior Security Architect at FINEOS.

FINEOS selected Cyren Inbox Security to complement their existing Secure Email Gateway (SEG) and Microsoft Advanced Threat Protection (ATP). In tests, Cyren consistently found malicious emails that the SEG and ATP missed, and even better, FINEOS could automatically remove the harmful emails from all affected inboxes.

After deploying Cyren in just 20 minutes, FINEOS recouped 1 full day of IT headcount a week - time previously spent investigating emails and remediating attacks across company inboxes. The time savings allows the FINEOS IT team to advance their strategic priorities rather than constantly respond to suspicious emails.

"We've seen reports showing massive spikes in phishing emails. We weren't aware any of that had happened because Cyren almost immediately neutralized them rather than simply bombarding us with alerts. It's like the Eye of Sauron - it sees everything."

Cyren Inbox Security is an easy-to-deploy solution that protects Office 365 users from sophisticated phishing attacks. It catches and eliminates spear phishing attacks, spoofed messages, BEC, CEO fraud, and credential theft by continuously scanning emails, attachments, and URLs for fraud in all folders. Once discovered, threats are automatically remediated from every affected inbox, and incident investigations are streamlined to save SOC resources. To learn more about Cyren Inbox Security, please visit the Cyren website.

