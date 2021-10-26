checkAd

CCL to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Results, Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. ET

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / CCL Industries Inc., (TSX:CCL.A)(TSX:CCL.B) a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, will be releasing its 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Results at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, and will be holding a live webcast on Thursday, November 11, 2021, commencing at 7:30 a.m. ET to discuss our Press Release.

The earnings press release and webcast presentation will be posted on the Company's website on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 - www.cclind.com.

To access the webcast or webcast replay, please use the following webcast link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2807/43287

Replay for the webcast will be available Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. ET until Sunday, November 28, 2021, at 11:00 p.m. ET.

CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 22,200 people operating 191 production facilities in 43 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world's largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded & laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols & specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated & die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world's largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.

CCL Industries, Inc.
For more information, contact:

Sean Washchuk
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
416-756-8526

SOURCE: CCL Industries, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669602/CCL-to-Hold-Conference-Call-to-Discu ...

