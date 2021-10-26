Award-Winning Visual Artist Anthony Francisco Tapped As Creative Director for Dolphin Entertainment

The Former Marvel Designer Is Spearheading Illustration For Dolphin's NFT StudioLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Ground-breaking and award-winning visual designer Anthony Francisco has joined Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) in …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Ground-breaking and award-winning visual designer Anthony Francisco has joined Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) in the newly created post of Creative Director, it was announced today by company Founder and CEO, Bill O'Dowd. Francisco joins the content and marketing collective to develop and execute numerous NFT series involving original and existing IP. The new role is a significant leap forward for Dolphin's growing NFT studio, which is planning multiple drops in the coming months. The company most recently announced a partnership with leading cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX to build NFT marketplaces across multiple entertainment and sports verticals.

Francisco most recently served as a Senior Visual Development Artist at Marvel Studios, where he worked for nine years designing some of the world's most beloved characters and elements for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from Baby Groot to Loki to the Dora Milaje (female warriors of Black Panther). His work has been featured in Guardians of the Galaxy Volumes 1, 2 and 3, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Ant-Man, Black Panther and Doctor Strange.

Francisco's designs, concepts and creations will be featured in the highly anticipated Eternals, scheduled for release on November 5, as well as in upcoming films -- Black Panther 2, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Captain Marvel 2.

"Anthony Francisco has had the distinct honor of designing some of the most cherished characters in today's pop culture, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Dolphin family," comments Bill O'Dowd. "With his talent and imagination already hard at work, I can say without question that Dolphin's forthcoming NFT releases will be special and unique."

"NFTs are such an exciting new world for any visual artist," says Francisco. "I'm very excited and grateful for the opportunity to establish a creative role that doesn't already exist inside Dolphin Entertainment. The ideas are endlessly flowing and it's thrilling for a designer like myself to feel that anything is possible. I can't wait to share what we've been working on with the world."

Prior to joining Marvel, Francisco served as a Senior Concept Artist at Rhythm & Hues, contributing to movies such as R.I.P.D., Seventh Son, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, The Hunger Games and Snow White and the Huntsman.