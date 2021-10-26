checkAd

Achronix and MoSys Partner to Target 5G Wireless and Broadband Networking Acceleration

Joint Solution Delivers High-Speed, Programmable FPGA-Based Solutions

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) ("MoSys"), a provider of both semiconductor and IP solutions focused on Accelerating Data Intelligence to enable fast, intelligent data access, and Achronix Semiconductor Corporation ("Achronix"), a leader in high-performance FPGAs and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, today announced a collaboration to deliver a new class of high-speed, programmable, FPGA-based infrastructure solutions tailored for 5G wireless and core, edge, data center and broadband wired networks.

The solution will combine the Achronix Speedster®7t FPGA with the MoSys Stellar Packet Classification Platform IP to deliver key building blocks needed for high-speed routing, compute and security solutions.

MoSys Stellar Packet Classification IP will utilize the Achronix Speedster7t FPGA high speed GDDR6 memory to add support for:

  • Hundreds of millions of lookups per second
  • Millions of packet classification rules
    • Both Access Control Lists (ACL) and Longest Prefix Match (LPM)
  • Very complex 10+ tuple lookups at up to 480b TCAM-style rules

MoSys Blazar Acceleration Engine ICs can also be easily coupled to Speedster7t FPGAs to add:

  • In-memory compute capabilities using 25G SerDes lanes
  • Up to 1 Gb of high-speed memory to complement and expand the on-board FPGA SRAM by up to 5X

MoSys IP, together with Achronix FPGAs, can offload both high-end servers and multi-terabit switch designs to extend functionality and capacity, as well as reduce latency for critical look-up functions, at much lower power compared to CPU-only based solutions. Combining Achronix Speedster7t FPGAs and MoSys Stellar Packet Classification will improve the performance of a wide range of applications and services for cloud data center operators, 5G mobile telecom service providers, enterprise data centers, and government and research organizations.

Achronix's latest Speedster7t FPGA is an ideal fit for 5G Wireless and Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) applications. With the first Speedster7t device shipping now, the AC7t1500 provides:

  • 692k look-up-tables (LUTs)
  • 195 Mb of memory
  • 400G Ethernet interfaces
  • Support for PCIe Gen5
  • Eight GDDR6 memory interfaces
  • 20 Tbps - 2D network on chip (NoC)

The Speedster®7t device is the first FPGA available with a 2D network on chip (NoC), which helps to support high-speed data transfers from external data interfaces to the FPGA's internal logic, delivering a total bandwidth of greater than 20 Tbps.

