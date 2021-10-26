AMPD Ventures Announces Proposed Private Placement & Letter of Intent to Acquire Metaverse Initiatives Company, Departure Lounge Inc

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company") (CSE:AMPD)(OTCQB:AMPDF)(FRA:2Q0) announces that it intends to complete a private placement through which the Company is expected to issue and sell up to …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company") (CSE:AMPD)(OTCQB:AMPDF)(FRA:2Q0) announces that it intends to complete a private placement through which the Company is expected to issue and sell up to …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company") (CSE:AMPD)(OTCQB:AMPDF)(FRA:2Q0) announces that it intends to complete a private placement through which the Company is expected to issue and sell up to 11,666,667 units (the "Units") at a price of CAD $0.30 per Unit for aggregate proceeds of up to CAD $3,500,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each a ‘Share') and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Unit Warrant" and, collectively, the "Unit Warrants"), with each Unit Warrant entitling the holder to subscribe for one Common Share (each a "Warrant Share" and, collectively, the "Warrant Shares") in the capital of the Corporation at an exercise price of CAD $0.50 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the date of the closing of the Private Placement. The expiry date of the Unit Warrants may be accelerated at the option of the Company if, at any time prior to the expiry of the Unit Warrants, the volume weighted average trading price of the underlying Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (or such other recognized Canadian stock exchange on which the Common Shares are then listed) is or exceeds CAD $0.80 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days.