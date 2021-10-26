checkAd

AMPD Ventures Announces Proposed Private Placement & Letter of Intent to Acquire Metaverse Initiatives Company, Departure Lounge Inc

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company") (CSE:AMPD)(OTCQB:AMPDF)(FRA:2Q0) announces that it intends to complete a private placement through which the Company is expected to issue and sell up to …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company") (CSE:AMPD)(OTCQB:AMPDF)(FRA:2Q0) announces that it intends to complete a private placement through which the Company is expected to issue and sell up to 11,666,667 units (the "Units") at a price of CAD $0.30 per Unit for aggregate proceeds of up to CAD $3,500,000 (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each a ‘Share') and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Unit Warrant" and, collectively, the "Unit Warrants"), with each Unit Warrant entitling the holder to subscribe for one Common Share (each a "Warrant Share" and, collectively, the "Warrant Shares") in the capital of the Corporation at an exercise price of CAD $0.50 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the date of the closing of the Private Placement. The expiry date of the Unit Warrants may be accelerated at the option of the Company if, at any time prior to the expiry of the Unit Warrants, the volume weighted average trading price of the underlying Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (or such other recognized Canadian stock exchange on which the Common Shares are then listed) is or exceeds CAD $0.80 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days.

As part of this transaction, the Company may enter into finder's fee agreements with certain finders, paying to such finders a fee comprised of either i) a cash commission of up to 7% of the gross proceeds raised by finders, and that number of finder's warrants, with the same terms as the Unit Warrants, equal to up to 7% of the number of Units sold on the portion of the Private Placement raised by finders, or ii) issue Shares to finders equal to up to 7% of the number of Units sold on the portion of the Private Placement raised by finders.

Certain insiders and related parties may participate in the Private Placement. The participation in the Private Placement by these insiders and related parties may constitute a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI61-101") which has been incorporated by the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

In conducting their review and approval process with respect to the Private Placement, disinterested directors of the Company approved the Private Placement, including the participation by insiders and related parties, which is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as, among other things, neither the fair market value of the relevant portions of the Private Placement nor the consideration therefore exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

