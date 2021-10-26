RYAH Group Enters Into Letter of Intent to Acquire Omni Medical Services

The proposed transaction is expected to:unite the Company's internet of things ("IoT") monitoring devices, software and data platform with Omni's 20,000 U.S. medical cannabis patient network;further the Company's ability to pursue state and federal …

The proposed transaction is expected to:

unite the Company's internet of things ("IoT") monitoring devices, software and data platform with Omni's 20,000 U.S. medical cannabis patient network;

further the Company's ability to pursue state and federal research grant funding in the United States for clinical research studies focused on plant medicine therapies; and

enable the Company to initiate a nationalized research strategy in cannabis with federally licensed growers in the United States.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / RYAH Group, Inc. (CSE:RYAH) ("RYAH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "Letter of Intent") with Omni Services LLC (d/b/a "Omni Medical Services" or "Omni"), a leading physician-owned and operated telehealth, cannabis clinic and certifications company operating in the United States, with respect to the potential acquisition of 100% of the business and assets of Omni.

The transactions contemplated by the Letter of Intent (the "Proposed Transaction"), if consummated, is expected to combine Omni's clinical research capabilities with the Company's IoT monitoring and control devices, and further the Company's ability to procure state and federal grants in the United States which are reserved for the funding of clinical research studies focused on the advancement of plant medicine therapies. In particular, the Proposed Transaction is expected to unite the Company's captive patient data platform with Omni's approximately 20,000 United States-based medical cannabis patient network and tele-health solutions, to create a complete closed loop digital care ecosystem in plant-medicine therapies, from patient on-boarding, medicine administration, session monitoring and patient feedback.

"Omni's research expertise and network of certified physicians and patients will enable RYAH to develop new and innovative clinical studies, leveraging the ever-growing pool of funding designated for understanding the efficacy of plant-based therapies in the United States. The complementary expertise that Omni and RYAH bring to the table is expected to accelerate our plans to be a U.S. and global market leader in the medical plant and nutraceutical intake industry, and generate significant value for our shareholders, partners, customers and patients," said Gregory Wagner, the Chief Executive Officer of RYAH.