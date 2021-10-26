checkAd

RYAH Group Enters Into Letter of Intent to Acquire Omni Medical Services

Autor: Accesswire
26.10.2021, 15:25  |  40   |   |   

The proposed transaction is expected to:unite the Company's internet of things ("IoT") monitoring devices, software and data platform with Omni's 20,000 U.S. medical cannabis patient network;further the Company's ability to pursue state and federal …

The proposed transaction is expected to:

  • unite the Company's internet of things ("IoT") monitoring devices, software and data platform with Omni's 20,000 U.S. medical cannabis patient network;
  • further the Company's ability to pursue state and federal research grant funding in the United States for clinical research studies focused on plant medicine therapies; and
  • enable the Company to initiate a nationalized research strategy in cannabis with federally licensed growers in the United States.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / RYAH Group, Inc. (CSE:RYAH) ("RYAH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "Letter of Intent") with Omni Services LLC (d/b/a "Omni Medical Services" or "Omni"), a leading physician-owned and operated telehealth, cannabis clinic and certifications company operating in the United States, with respect to the potential acquisition of 100% of the business and assets of Omni.

The transactions contemplated by the Letter of Intent (the "Proposed Transaction"), if consummated, is expected to combine Omni's clinical research capabilities with the Company's IoT monitoring and control devices, and further the Company's ability to procure state and federal grants in the United States which are reserved for the funding of clinical research studies focused on the advancement of plant medicine therapies. In particular, the Proposed Transaction is expected to unite the Company's captive patient data platform with Omni's approximately 20,000 United States-based medical cannabis patient network and tele-health solutions, to create a complete closed loop digital care ecosystem in plant-medicine therapies, from patient on-boarding, medicine administration, session monitoring and patient feedback.

"Omni's research expertise and network of certified physicians and patients will enable RYAH to develop new and innovative clinical studies, leveraging the ever-growing pool of funding designated for understanding the efficacy of plant-based therapies in the United States. The complementary expertise that Omni and RYAH bring to the table is expected to accelerate our plans to be a U.S. and global market leader in the medical plant and nutraceutical intake industry, and generate significant value for our shareholders, partners, customers and patients," said Gregory Wagner, the Chief Executive Officer of RYAH.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RYAH Group Enters Into Letter of Intent to Acquire Omni Medical Services The proposed transaction is expected to:unite the Company's internet of things ("IoT") monitoring devices, software and data platform with Omni's 20,000 U.S. medical cannabis patient network;further the Company's ability to pursue state and federal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
Vertex Energy, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $155 Million Principal Amount at ...
Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2021
Forward Water Technologies Corp. (Formerly Hope Well Capital Corp.*) Announces Closing of ...
Linde Board Elects Two New Directors and Adds Sustainability Committee
Linde plc Announces CEO and Chairman Succession
IJJ Corporation (IJJ Corp), (OTC:IJJP) Progress Update on eCETP. Additionally, the Mandatory ...
Klondike Gold Closes First Tranche Raising $2,242,851
Dynamo Announces Results from Shareholder Meeting and Implementation of Changes in Accordance with ...
Former White House Coronavirus Coordinator Deborah Birx to Recommend Best Practices for AC Leaders ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Codebase Bit Mining Update
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Codebase Bit Mining Has Generated 2.9 BTC to Date
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Relief Therapeutics Reports Two Publications of Positive Data on Nexodyn(R) AOS for Hard-to-Heal ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...