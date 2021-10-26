True REST Float Spa Celebrates Veterans Day with Free Float Therapy Sessions for Veterans

Spa Locations Will Close to Public, Thanking Over 1,700 Veterans for Their ServiceSAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / This Veterans Day, True REST Float Spa, the world's largest float therapy brand, will show its commitment to support …

True REST Float Spa's overall commitment to the military is strong. Since 2014, True REST has donated nearly 17,000 free floats to military servicemembers. In addition to Veterans Day, the spa brand has designated every 11th day of the month-every month-as U.S. Military Appreciation Day. It offers free, 60-minute floats to any active-duty military member or veteran.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / This Veterans Day, True REST Float Spa , the world's largest float therapy brand, will show its commitment to support the U.S. military and U.S. veterans with a 100% natural and scientifically proven pain relief alternative: floatation therapy. On Nov. 11, True REST Float Spa will close every location to the public and invite retired military to float for 60-minutes, free of charge. Float therapy is scientifically proven to help treat and manage symptoms of chronic pain, anxiety, depression and PTSD safely and holistically. Interested veterans are encouraged to visit True REST Float Spa online to reserve their free Veterans Day floatation therapy appointment . True REST Float Spa hopes to serve more than 1,700 U.S. veterans this Veterans Day.

Clinical research proves floatation therapy works as an alternative treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other stress and pain-related conditions. While the U.S. military and veterans are not the only groups to experience PTSD, it is high among veterans. According to the Veterans Administration, the number of veterans with PTSD varies by service era:

Operations Iraqi Freedom (OIF) and Enduring Freedom (OEF): About 11-20 out of every 100 Veterans (or between 11-20%) who served in OIF or OEF have PTSD in a given year.

Gulf War (Desert Storm): About 12 out of every 100 Gulf War Veterans (or 12%) have PTSD in a given year.

Vietnam War: About 15 out of every 100 Vietnam Veterans (or 15%) were currently diagnosed with PTSD at the time of the most recent study in the late 1980s, the National Vietnam Veterans Readjustment Study (NVVRS). It is estimated that about 30 out of every 100 (or 30%) of Vietnam Veterans have had PTSD in their lifetime.

"Because science proves the efficacy of floatation therapy, we feel that it is our responsibility to introduce as many veterans as possible to True REST Float Spa," said James Rowe, CEO of True REST Float Spa. "Every one of our franchisees has heard story after story from veterans about float therapy's positive impact on their mental and physical health. I am extremely proud of the work we do for our military, not only on Nov. 11 but throughout the year. We are steadfast in our commitment to the science of feeling great and are honored to share the benefits of float therapy and hopefully break down barriers to alternative holistic health care."