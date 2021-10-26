Evotec SE: Announces Launch of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that it has commenced a public offering in the United States of up to 22,000,000 American Depositary Shares …

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that it has commenced a public offering in the United States of up to 22,000,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing 11,000,000 of its ordinary shares pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1, as amended, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Evotec expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,300,000 ADSs. The sale of the ADSs and the issuance of the underlying ordinary shares will be made under exclusion of shareholders pre-emptive rights based on Evotec's existing authorized capital. Evotec has applied to list its ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "EVO".

The final price of the offered ADSs will be determined largely on the basis of the closing price of Evotec's shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the pricing date (expected for the week of 1 November, 2021) translated into U.S. dollars at the then prevailing exchange rate and using an ADS to share ratio of 2 to 1.