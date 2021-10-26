checkAd

Evotec SE: Announces Launch of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that it has commenced a public offering in the United States of up to 22,000,000 American Depositary Shares …

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that it has commenced a public offering in the United States of up to 22,000,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing 11,000,000 of its ordinary shares pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1, as amended, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Evotec expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,300,000 ADSs. The sale of the ADSs and the issuance of the underlying ordinary shares will be made under exclusion of shareholders pre-emptive rights based on Evotec's existing authorized capital. Evotec has applied to list its ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "EVO".

The final price of the offered ADSs will be determined largely on the basis of the closing price of Evotec's shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the pricing date (expected for the week of 1 November, 2021) translated into U.S. dollars at the then prevailing exchange rate and using an ADS to share ratio of 2 to 1.

BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup, Jefferies, Cowen and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Evotec intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to expand its biologics manufacturing capacity in the United States, build additional J.POD capacity in Toulouse, France, expand its precision medicine platform, accelerate pipeline activities, expand its portfolio of EVO equity investments and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43; 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com . The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

