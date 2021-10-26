Kindred Expects Dutch License in Q2 2022 Autor: PLX AI | 26.10.2021, 19:01 | | 18 0 | 0 26.10.2021, 19:01 | (PLX AI) – Kindred services remain closed to Dutch residents until license is awarded.Kindred prepared to submit a license application later in Q4Kindred looks forward to be awarded a Dutch license in Q2 2022Kindred is prepared for the Dutch … (PLX AI) – Kindred services remain closed to Dutch residents until license is awarded.Kindred prepared to submit a license application later in Q4Kindred looks forward to be awarded a Dutch license in Q2 2022Kindred is prepared for the Dutch … (PLX AI) – Kindred services remain closed to Dutch residents until license is awarded.

Kindred prepared to submit a license application later in Q4

Kindred looks forward to be awarded a Dutch license in Q2 2022

Kindred is prepared for the Dutch licensing process under the Remote Gambling Act, and has been working on the preparations for a Dutch license application including successful completion of the required external audit



Kindred Group Aktie





