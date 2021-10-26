Kindred Expects Dutch License in Q2 2022
(PLX AI) – Kindred services remain closed to Dutch residents until license is awarded.Kindred prepared to submit a license application later in Q4Kindred looks forward to be awarded a Dutch license in Q2 2022Kindred is prepared for the Dutch …
- (PLX AI) – Kindred services remain closed to Dutch residents until license is awarded.
- Kindred prepared to submit a license application later in Q4
- Kindred looks forward to be awarded a Dutch license in Q2 2022
- Kindred is prepared for the Dutch licensing process under the Remote Gambling Act, and has been working on the preparations for a Dutch license application including successful completion of the required external audit
