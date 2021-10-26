Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Beiersdorf Replaces Deutsche Wohnen in DAX Index (PLX AI) – Deutsche Boerse says Beiersdorf will replace Deutsche Wohnen in the DAX index.In MDAX, Talanx is added from the SDAX and replaces BeiersdorfIn SDAX, Basler replaces TalanxAll changes will become effective on 29 October 2021



