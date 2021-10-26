Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

QuantumScape Reiterates Guidance of $1.3 Billion in Liquidity at Year End (PLX AI) – QuantumScape ended the third quarter with over $1.5B in liquidity.QuantumScape 2021 capex will be in the range of $135M to $165MQuantumScape reiterates guidance of greater than $1.3B in liquidity at year end



