checkAd

QuantumScape Reiterates Guidance of $1.3 Billion in Liquidity at Year End

Autor: PLX AI
26.10.2021, 22:30  |  12   |   |   

(PLX AI) – QuantumScape ended the third quarter with over $1.5B in liquidity.QuantumScape 2021 capex will be in the range of $135M to $165MQuantumScape reiterates guidance of greater than $1.3B in liquidity at year end

  • (PLX AI) – QuantumScape ended the third quarter with over $1.5B in liquidity.
  • QuantumScape 2021 capex will be in the range of $135M to $165M
  • QuantumScape reiterates guidance of greater than $1.3B in liquidity at year end
QuantumScape Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

QuantumScape Reiterates Guidance of $1.3 Billion in Liquidity at Year End (PLX AI) – QuantumScape ended the third quarter with over $1.5B in liquidity.QuantumScape 2021 capex will be in the range of $135M to $165MQuantumScape reiterates guidance of greater than $1.3B in liquidity at year end

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Husqvarna Buys Orbit Irrigation for $480 Million
Pfeiffer Vacuum Raises FY Revenue Outlook After Strongest Earnings Ever
Novartis Q3 Core EPS Beats Consensus; Group Guidance Unchanged
Campari 9-Month Earnings Top Expectations; Sees Momentum for Q4
Aker BP Falls 2% as DNB Downgrades to Hold After Fast Share Price Rally
DMG Mori Reports 9-Month EBIT of EUR 83.7 Million, up 57%
SKF Falls 5% After Soft Guidance, Earnings Miss
SKF Q3 Earnings Fall Short of Estimates; Sees Q4 Organic Sales in Line
BE Semiconductor Q3 Earnings Top Expectations; Sees Revenue Decrease in Q4
Betsson Q3 EBIT SEK 323.6 Million vs. Estimate SEK 285 Million
Titel
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Voith Takes Over Siemens Energy 35% Stake in Voith Hydro Joint Venture
Lanxess Raises Prices for Inorganic Pigments to Compensate for Energy Costs
Nel Q3 Revenue NOK 229.3 Million vs. Estimate NOK 175 Million
Nel Rises 7% After Revenue Beat Despite Sluggish Hydrogen Order Intake
Intel Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Guidance Raised
Elia Says German Regulator Decision Would Lead to Earnings Cut from 2024
BMW to Source Green Steel from Swedish Startup H2
Nel Hydrogen Gets PEM Electrolyzer Contract Worth $2.6 Million
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22:15 UhrQuantumScape Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Posts Shareholder Letter to IR Website
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.10.21QuantumScape Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.10.2110.000 US-Dollar übrig? 5 Top-Elektroauto-Aktien, die man auf lange Sicht kaufen sollte
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
08.10.21Der bessere Kauf: Wasserstoffspezialist Nel-Aktie gegen Batterieschmiede Quantumscape-Aktie
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
01.10.213 Aktien, die dich bis zum Ruhestand reich machen könnten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
30.09.21Investieren in die Batterien der Zukunft: Könnte sich die Quantumscape-Aktie verzehnfachen?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare