GICSA Announces Consolidated Results for Third Quarter 2021

MEXICO CITY, MX / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / GRUPO GICSA, S.A.B. de C.V. ("GICSA" or "the Company") (BMV:GICSA), a leading Mexican company specializing in the development, investment, commercialization and operation of shopping malls, corporate offices and mixed-use properties, announced today its results for the third quarter ("3Q21") and for the nine months ("9M21") ended September 30, 2021.

All figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are stated in millions of Mexican pesos (Ps.).