GICSA Announces Consolidated Results for Third Quarter 2021

MEXICO CITY, MX / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / GRUPO GICSA, S.A.B. de C.V. ("GICSA" or "the Company") (BMV:GICSA), a leading Mexican company specializing in the development, investment, commercialization and operation of shopping malls, corporate offices and mixed-use properties, announced today its results for the third quarter ("3Q21") and for the nine months ("9M21") ended September 30, 2021.

All figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are stated in millions of Mexican pesos (Ps.).

GICSA's financial results presented in this report are unaudited and therefore may be subject to adjustments in the future.

Main Highlights

Corporate

  • During the quarter, GICSA carried out a more thorough inventory of commercial spaces under lease, which allowed the Company to identify clients which, even though they are currently under lease contracts, discontinued their operations and are no longer meeting their payment obligations (abandoned commercial spaces). As such, this has impacted occupancy, invoicing, collections, and accounts receivable.
    • In the 3Q21, the Company is disclosing the concept of adjusted occupancy rate, a calculation that excludes abandoned commercial spaces, which represents an adjustment of -4% to the quarter´s contractual occupancy rate and -12% compared to 2019. This adjustment reduced the occupancy rate from 87% to 82% in our stabilized portfolio, and from 82% to 78%, including properties under stabilization (Explanada Culiacan, Lomas Altas and Masaryk 169).
  • The adjustment's impact on the annual invoicing was a decrease of 15% compared to pre-pandemic levels.
  • Out of this invoicing, 84% of the collection was recovered during the quarter. The combined effect on the decreases in adjusted occupancy rate and percentage of collections have represented an annual impact on the Company´s cash flow of approximately Ps. 1.1 billion, a decrease of 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels.
  • The recognition of the adjusted occupancy rate requires the Company to legally document the aforementioned abandonment of commercial spaces in order to stop the invoicing process. Accordingly, this is reflected as an increase in accounts receivable, which was Ps. 1.3 billion at the end of the 3Q21.
    • Out this amount, the Company estimates to recover approximately Ps. 600 million, with the remaining Ps. 700 million to be written off in the subsequent quarters, as abandoned commercial spaces and agreements under the tenant Covid-19 support program are documented, negatively impacting revenues in the income statement.
  • In order to compensate the negative effects caused by the pandemic, and given the upcoming maturities of corporate loans, the Company continue working closely with Lazard and its bondholders on an analysis of GICSA's debt structure and the monetization of non-productive assets, to reposition our Company for the long term.
  • During 3Q21, GICSA signed 61 agreements under the tenant Covid-19 support program for approximately Ps. 197 million in credit notes.
    • In accordance with IFRS 16, Ps. 56 million was recognized in the income statement in 3Q21. The remaining balance is carried in the balance sheet and will be gradually amortized in accordance with the remaining term of each contract.

Operational

