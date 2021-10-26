Trilogy International Partners Inc. Sets Date to Report Third Quarter of 2021 Results

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSX:TRL), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, announced today that it will report results for the third quarter ended …

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSX:TRL), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, announced today that it will report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, after the markets close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results the next day, November 10, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. (PT). Dial-in and online information for the conference call follows below.