NuRan Announces Grant of Stock Options

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. (" NuRAN " or the " Company ") (CSE:NUR) (OTC PINK:NRRWF) (FSE:1RN) announces that it has granted stock options today pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan to certain directors of the Company, to purchase an aggregate of 100,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $1.67 per share. Pursuant to the terms of the grant, 100,000 options will vest immediately, and all of the options expire 5 years from the date of grant. The options are subject to applicable policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws and will be subject to a hold period of four months commencing on the date of grant of the options.

NuRAN Wireless is a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions. Its innovative radio access network (RAN), core network, and backhaul products dramatically drop the total cost of ownership, thereby creating new opportunities for established, as well as emerging mobile network operators. Indoor coverage, isolated rural communities, offshore platforms and ships, NuRAN Wireless helps its customers reach everyone, everywhere.

For further information about NuRAN Wireless: www.nuranwireless.com

Francis Letourneau, Director and CEO

info@nuranwireless.com

Tel: (418) 264-1337

Frank Candido

Investor relations

Frank.candido@nuranwireless.com

Tel: (514) 969-5530

