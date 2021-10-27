Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America Autor: PLX AI | 27.10.2021, 06:38 | | 450 0 | 0 27.10.2021, 06:38 | (PLX AI) – Nokia was reinstated at neutral, instead of underperform, at Bank of America. The new price target is EUR 5.95, instead of EUR 4.33The analysts continue to see Nokia facing a 5G RAN market peaking this year and gradually declining through … (PLX AI) – Nokia was reinstated at neutral, instead of underperform, at Bank of America. The new price target is EUR 5.95, instead of EUR 4.33The analysts continue to see Nokia facing a 5G RAN market peaking this year and gradually declining through … (PLX AI) – Nokia was reinstated at neutral, instead of underperform, at Bank of America.

The new price target is EUR 5.95, instead of EUR 4.33

The analysts continue to see Nokia facing a 5G RAN market peaking this year and gradually declining through 2025, with increased competition, as elaborated in the original research note from Oct. 25

But a calculation error was found in the model, and correcting that leads to the revised price target and recommendation, BofA said Nokia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Nokia Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer