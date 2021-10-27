Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
(PLX AI) – Nokia was reinstated at neutral, instead of underperform, at Bank of America. The new price target is EUR 5.95, instead of EUR 4.33The analysts continue to see Nokia facing a 5G RAN market peaking this year and gradually declining through …
- (PLX AI) – Nokia was reinstated at neutral, instead of underperform, at Bank of America.
- The new price target is EUR 5.95, instead of EUR 4.33
- The analysts continue to see Nokia facing a 5G RAN market peaking this year and gradually declining through 2025, with increased competition, as elaborated in the original research note from Oct. 25
- But a calculation error was found in the model, and correcting that leads to the revised price target and recommendation, BofA said
