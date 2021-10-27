Schibsted Q3 EBITDA NOK 769 Million vs. Estimate NOK 759 Million
(PLX AI) – Schibsted Q3 revenue NOK 3,667 million vs. estimate NOK 3,627 million.Q3 EBITDA margin 21%
