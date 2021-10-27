Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Positive Interim Data from Its Clinical Trial of Novel Nasal Spray Sentinox in SARS-CoV-2 Infected Patients

Results Confirm the Safety and Tolerability of Sentinox and Suggest It Could Be Effective in Reducing Time to Negativization in SARS-CoV-2 Infected Patients GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA …

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF, OTCQB:RLFTF) (" Relief "), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research SA (" APR "), reported positive interim results from its clinical trial of nasal spray Sentinox in SARS-CoV-2 infected patients, confirming its safety and tolerability. Relief also reported that data from the study suggest that Sentinox could be effective in reducing the SARS-CoV-2 viral load at the level of the nasal mucosa.

Foto: Accesswire

The post-market, confirmatory, interventional, randomized, placebo controlled clinical study is expected to enroll a total of 57 patients. The study is designed to assess the efficacy and safety of Sentinox spray in reducing viral load in the upper respiratory airways of recently infected SARS-CoV-2 individuals and is being conducted by the Hygiene Unit of IRCCS Policlinico San Martino Hospital in Genoa, Italy and coordinated by Prof. Giancarlo Icardi as lead investigator.

The interim analysis, based on 30 patients who have completed the study -- 10 patients for each treatment group (0.5 ml into each nostril, 3x/day, 5x/day or control group, for five days) -- showed that all patients treated with Sentinox tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 by the end of the study period (Day 21). By contrast, one out of 10 patients in the control group was still positive by Day 21. All subjects using Sentinox 3 times a day had already tested negative by visit number 7 (V7; Day 10) vs. 70% of subjects in the control group over the same study period. At visit 4, 5 and 6, a trend in favor of the 3 times a day treated group vs. control group was observed (10% of patients using Sentinox tested negative at V4 vs 0% of patients in the control arm; 40% of patients using Sentinox tested negative vs 20% in the control arm at V5; 70% of patients using Sentinox tested negative vs 40% at V6). For the purpose of this study, subjects are considered negative when their COVID-19 test becomes negative and remains negative throughout the study period.