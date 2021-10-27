Deutsche Bank on Very Good Path to Achieve Post-Tax ROTE of 8% in 2022, CEO Says
- (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank is continuing on a very good path to achieving the post-tax RoTE of 8 percent that we are targeting for 2022, CEO Christian Sewing said.
- Says we have already recognized 90 percent of the expected burden of our transformation and are on track to recognize almost all of the remaining transformation-related effects by the end of the year
- We have costs under control and we are feeling the tailwinds from our clients: Sewing
- With CET1 ratio at 13%, we retain our ability to fund future business growth, Sewing says
