Deutsche Bank on Very Good Path to Achieve Post-Tax ROTE of 8% in 2022, CEO Says

Autor: PLX AI
27.10.2021, 07:15   

(PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank is continuing on a very good path to achieving the post-tax RoTE of 8 percent that we are targeting for 2022, CEO Christian Sewing said.Says we have already recognized 90 percent of the expected burden of our transformation …

  • (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank is continuing on a very good path to achieving the post-tax RoTE of 8 percent that we are targeting for 2022, CEO Christian Sewing said.
  • Says we have already recognized 90 percent of the expected burden of our transformation and are on track to recognize almost all of the remaining transformation-related effects by the end of the year
  • We have costs under control and we are feeling the tailwinds from our clients: Sewing
  • With CET1 ratio at 13%, we retain our ability to fund future business growth, Sewing says
