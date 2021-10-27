checkAd

Kindred Q3 Adjusted EBITDA GBP 84.2 Million vs. Estimate GBP 94 Million

Autor: PLX AI
27.10.2021, 07:30  |  21   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Kindred Q3 gross winnings revenue GBP 298.4 million vs. estimate GBP 341 million.Q3 pretax profit GBP 71.8 million vs. estimate GBP 81 millionQ3 net income GBP 60.6 million vs. estimate GBP 68.6 millionQ3 EPS GBP 0.27 vs. estimate GBP 0.3

  • (PLX AI) – Kindred Q3 gross winnings revenue GBP 298.4 million vs. estimate GBP 341 million.
  • Q3 pretax profit GBP 71.8 million vs. estimate GBP 81 million
  • Q3 net income GBP 60.6 million vs. estimate GBP 68.6 million
  • Q3 EPS GBP 0.27 vs. estimate GBP 0.3
Kindred Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kindred Q3 Adjusted EBITDA GBP 84.2 Million vs. Estimate GBP 94 Million (PLX AI) – Kindred Q3 gross winnings revenue GBP 298.4 million vs. estimate GBP 341 million.Q3 pretax profit GBP 71.8 million vs. estimate GBP 81 millionQ3 net income GBP 60.6 million vs. estimate GBP 68.6 millionQ3 EPS GBP 0.27 vs. estimate GBP 0.3

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
AMD Q3 EPS USD 0.75 vs. Estimate USD 0.6
Microsoft Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus
Aker BP Falls 2% as DNB Downgrades to Hold After Fast Share Price Rally
Campari 9-Month Earnings Top Expectations; Sees Momentum for Q4
Alphabet Q3 EPS, Revenue Significantly Higher Than Estimates
Visa Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates; Dividend Increased
QuantumScape Reiterates Guidance of $1.3 Billion in Liquidity at Year End
SKF Falls 5% After Soft Guidance, Earnings Miss
Ambu Short Position Initiated By Kintbury Capital
Titel
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Voith Takes Over Siemens Energy 35% Stake in Voith Hydro Joint Venture
Nel Q3 Revenue NOK 229.3 Million vs. Estimate NOK 175 Million
Lanxess Raises Prices for Inorganic Pigments to Compensate for Energy Costs
Nel Rises 7% After Revenue Beat Despite Sluggish Hydrogen Order Intake
Intel Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Guidance Raised
Elia Says German Regulator Decision Would Lead to Earnings Cut from 2024
BMW to Source Green Steel from Swedish Startup H2
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.10.21Kindred Expects Dutch License in Q2 2022
PLX AI | Analysen
04.10.21Kindred Falls 3% After Carnegie Downgrade on Dutch Revenue Loss
PLX AI | Analysen
30.09.21Kindred Is Latest to Stop Online Gambling Services to Dutch Citizens
PLX AI | Analysen