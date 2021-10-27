Kindred Q3 Adjusted EBITDA GBP 84.2 Million vs. Estimate GBP 94 Million
(PLX AI) – Kindred Q3 gross winnings revenue GBP 298.4 million vs. estimate GBP 341 million.Q3 pretax profit GBP 71.8 million vs. estimate GBP 81 millionQ3 net income GBP 60.6 million vs. estimate GBP 68.6 millionQ3 EPS GBP 0.27 vs. estimate GBP 0.3
- (PLX AI) – Kindred Q3 gross winnings revenue GBP 298.4 million vs. estimate GBP 341 million.
- Q3 pretax profit GBP 71.8 million vs. estimate GBP 81 million
- Q3 net income GBP 60.6 million vs. estimate GBP 68.6 million
- Q3 EPS GBP 0.27 vs. estimate GBP 0.3
