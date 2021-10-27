Ringkjobing Landbobank 9-Month Pretax Profit DKK 1,105 Million vs. Estimate DKK 1,103 Million
(PLX AI) – Ringkjobing Landbobank 9-month total core income DKK 1,782 million vs. estimate DKK 1,779 million.9-Month loan impairment charges DKK -61 millionOutlook FY pretax profit DKK 1,200-1,500 million
