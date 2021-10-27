Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Scor 9-Month Net Income Above Expectations (PLX AI) – Scor 9-month net income EUR 339 million vs. estimate EUR 250 million9-month combined ratio 102.7%Gross written premiums of EUR 13,047 million in the first nine months of 2021, up 10.1%



