Thunderful buys Robot Teddy for GBP 7 Million in Cash Plus Shares Autor: PLX AI | 27.10.2021, 07:50 | | 25 0 | 0 27.10.2021, 07:50 | (PLX AI) – Thunderful acquired Robot Teddy for cash consideration of GBP 7.0 million plus new Thunderful shares worth GBP 3 million.Robot Teddy is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with contractors and partners in the Philippines, South Africa, … (PLX AI) – Thunderful acquired Robot Teddy for cash consideration of GBP 7.0 million plus new Thunderful shares worth GBP 3 million.Robot Teddy is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with contractors and partners in the Philippines, South Africa, … (PLX AI) – Thunderful acquired Robot Teddy for cash consideration of GBP 7.0 million plus new Thunderful shares worth GBP 3 million.

Robot Teddy is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with contractors and partners in the Philippines, South Africa, Netherlands, and Canada

Robot Teddy manages business and strategy for multiple games and studios

The total maximum consideration for the acquisition is therefore GBP 22.0 million (on a cash and debt free basis) after potential earn-outs Thunderful Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Thunderful Group Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer