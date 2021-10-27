Thunderful buys Robot Teddy for GBP 7 Million in Cash Plus Shares
(PLX AI) – Thunderful acquired Robot Teddy for cash consideration of GBP 7.0 million plus new Thunderful shares worth GBP 3 million.Robot Teddy is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with contractors and partners in the Philippines, South Africa, …
- (PLX AI) – Thunderful acquired Robot Teddy for cash consideration of GBP 7.0 million plus new Thunderful shares worth GBP 3 million.
- Robot Teddy is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with contractors and partners in the Philippines, South Africa, Netherlands, and Canada
- Robot Teddy manages business and strategy for multiple games and studios
- The total maximum consideration for the acquisition is therefore GBP 22.0 million (on a cash and debt free basis) after potential earn-outs
