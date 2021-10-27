checkAd

Swedish Match Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus as ZYN Momentum Continues

Autor: PLX AI
27.10.2021, 08:16  |  18   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Swedish Match Q3 revenue SEK 4,778 million vs. estimate SEK 4,712 million.Q3 net income SEK 1,540 million vs. estimate SEK 1,508 millionQ3 EPS SEK 0.99 vs. estimate SEK 0.97Record sales with year-on-year revenue growth across product …

  • (PLX AI) – Swedish Match Q3 revenue SEK 4,778 million vs. estimate SEK 4,712 million.
  • Q3 net income SEK 1,540 million vs. estimate SEK 1,508 million
  • Q3 EPS SEK 0.99 vs. estimate SEK 0.97
  • Record sales with year-on-year revenue growth across product segments, despite comparing to a prior year quarter with elevated demand for certain product lines
  • Record operating profit from product segments, in spite of continued ramp-up in spending behind growth opportunities for smokefree products
  • For the Smokefree product segment, continued momentum for ZYN nicotine pouches in the US and solid performance in Scandinavia drove increased sales and operating profit


Swedish Match Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Swedish Match Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus as ZYN Momentum Continues (PLX AI) – Swedish Match Q3 revenue SEK 4,778 million vs. estimate SEK 4,712 million.Q3 net income SEK 1,540 million vs. estimate SEK 1,508 millionQ3 EPS SEK 0.99 vs. estimate SEK 0.97Record sales with year-on-year revenue growth across product …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
AMD Q3 EPS USD 0.75 vs. Estimate USD 0.6
Microsoft Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus
Aker BP Falls 2% as DNB Downgrades to Hold After Fast Share Price Rally
Campari 9-Month Earnings Top Expectations; Sees Momentum for Q4
Visa Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates; Dividend Increased
Alphabet Q3 EPS, Revenue Significantly Higher Than Estimates
QuantumScape Reiterates Guidance of $1.3 Billion in Liquidity at Year End
SKF Falls 5% After Soft Guidance, Earnings Miss
Ambu Short Position Initiated By Kintbury Capital
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Voith Takes Over Siemens Energy 35% Stake in Voith Hydro Joint Venture
Nel Q3 Revenue NOK 229.3 Million vs. Estimate NOK 175 Million
Lanxess Raises Prices for Inorganic Pigments to Compensate for Energy Costs
Nel Rises 7% After Revenue Beat Despite Sluggish Hydrogen Order Intake
Intel Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Guidance Raised
Elia Says German Regulator Decision Would Lead to Earnings Cut from 2024
BMW to Source Green Steel from Swedish Startup H2
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink