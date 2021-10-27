Swedish Match Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus as ZYN Momentum Continues Autor: PLX AI | 27.10.2021, 08:16 | | 18 0 | 0 27.10.2021, 08:16 | (PLX AI) – Swedish Match Q3 revenue SEK 4,778 million vs. estimate SEK 4,712 million.Q3 net income SEK 1,540 million vs. estimate SEK 1,508 millionQ3 EPS SEK 0.99 vs. estimate SEK 0.97Record sales with year-on-year revenue growth across product … (PLX AI) – Swedish Match Q3 revenue SEK 4,778 million vs. estimate SEK 4,712 million.Q3 net income SEK 1,540 million vs. estimate SEK 1,508 millionQ3 EPS SEK 0.99 vs. estimate SEK 0.97Record sales with year-on-year revenue growth across product … (PLX AI) – Swedish Match Q3 revenue SEK 4,778 million vs. estimate SEK 4,712 million.

Q3 net income SEK 1,540 million vs. estimate SEK 1,508 million

Q3 EPS SEK 0.99 vs. estimate SEK 0.97

Record sales with year-on-year revenue growth across product segments, despite comparing to a prior year quarter with elevated demand for certain product lines

Record operating profit from product segments, in spite of continued ramp-up in spending behind growth opportunities for smokefree products

For the Smokefree product segment, continued momentum for ZYN nicotine pouches in the US and solid performance in Scandinavia drove increased sales and operating profit



