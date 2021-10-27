Sydbank 9-Month Pretax Profit Slightly Below Estimates
- (PLX AI) – Sydbank 9-month pretax profit DKK 1,282 million vs. estimate DKK 1,287 million.
- Outlook FY net income DKK 1,300-1,450 million
- Non-recurring costs are expected to be in the range of DKK 100-125 million
- 9-month net income DKK 1,013 million
- 9-month total income DKK 3,468 million vs. estimate DKK 3,474 million
- 9-month CET 1 capital ratio 17.6%
- Impairment charges totaling DKK 311 million were reversed
