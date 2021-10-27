Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Sydbank 9-Month Pretax Profit Slightly Below Estimates (PLX AI) – Sydbank 9-month pretax profit DKK 1,282 million vs. estimate DKK 1,287 million.Outlook FY net income DKK 1,300-1,450 millionNon-recurring costs are expected to be in the range of DKK 100-125 million9-month net income DKK 1,013 …



