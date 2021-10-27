Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Electrolux to Buy Back Shares for up to SEK 2.8 Billion (PLX AI) – Electrolux resolves on repurchase of own shares for maximum amount of SEK 2,800 million.Buyback during the period October 28, 2021 up to and including March 25, 2022



