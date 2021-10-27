Electrolux to Buy Back Shares for up to SEK 2.8 Billion
(PLX AI) – Electrolux resolves on repurchase of own shares for maximum amount of SEK 2,800 million.Buyback during the period October 28, 2021 up to and including March 25, 2022
